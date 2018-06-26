Wrap Technologies, Inc.: Ferguson, Missouri, Police Focus on Non-Lethal Policing by Introducing BolaWrap 100 to Media

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, reported continued strong media attention focusing on the Company's innovative BolaWrap 100 solution for remote restraint. Many law enforcement agencies are inviting media to attend product partnership kickoffs as part of their commitment to less lethal policing. The Company's most recent demonstration to the Ferguson Police Department was attended by a variety of television, radio and print media. Highlights include:

Fox2Now (KTVI St. Louis) - Local police get demonstration of new non-lethal restraining device - Television news report featuring Mike Rothans, spokesperson for Wrap Technologies and interviews with Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss and Redditt Hudson, vice president of civil rights advocacy at the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

5 On Your Side (KSDK St. Louis) - Ferguson police test 'non-lethal' device - Television news report focused on mental health issues in policing with interviews with Chief Moss and Reverend Starsky Wilson, former co-chair of the Ferguson Commission dealing with racial issues.

News 4 (KMOV St. Louis) - Ferguson police demonstrate non-lethal tool to deal with combative subjects - Television news report focused on the potential to utilize the BolaWrap 100 as a creative tool for law enforcement to restrain uncooperative or mentally ill suspects, with interviews featuring Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss and Mike Rothans, spokesperson for Wrap Technologies.

News Radio 1120AM (KMOX St. Louis) - Bola Wrap Gives Police Officers Non-Lethal Option - Radio news report discusses the history, innovation and potential objections of the BolaWrap 100. Interviews consisted of Ferguson Police Chief Delrish Moss and Mike Rothans, spokesperson for Wrap Technologies.

"We are pleased that our innovative product is in the forefront as organizations focus on less lethal policing especially dealing with mental crisis events," said David Norris, President of Wrap Technologies. "Our aim is to be more humane and socially conscious as we make encounters more effective and less dangerous to law enforcement and the public. We are engaging selected high-profile agencies, such as Ferguson, as we refine the BolaWrap 100 solution."

The patented hand-held BolaWrap 100 was inspired by law enforcement professionals. The product is designed to safely and effectively control encounters by remotely wrapping a subject's legs limiting the need for potentially injurious less lethal or lethal force.

For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

About Wrap Technologies (OTCQB: WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. Wrap Technology premiered its hand-held BolaWrap™ 100 remote restraint solution at the International Association of Police Chiefs (IACP) October 2017 international conference. In December 2017 the Company completed a self-underwritten IPO and trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies.

BolaWrap is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the small but powerful BolaWrap assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap is a trademark of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

