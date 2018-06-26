To better respond to the increasing cybersecurity challenges facing all companies and to continually improve the company's overall security posture, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), today announced the formation of a Cybersecurity Committee as a standing committee of the board. The committee is charged with overseeing the company's overall efforts on ensuring its technology and its products are resilient in the face of today's rising cybersecurity and data protection risks.

"With the serious impact that a data breach or cyberattack can have on businesses today, cyber risk has quickly become a boardroom-level concern. As a result, organizations must start treating cyber threats the same way they treat overall enterprise risk," said Jim Pflaging, SailPoint board of directors member and chair of the Cybersecurity Committee. "With this newly-formed committee, SailPoint is setting an example by proactively elevating and addressing cyber risk at the board level with a committee that has cybersecurity as its sole focus."

"No company is truly 'safe' from a cyberattack or a data breach, but the most proactive companies are planning ahead for the strong likelihood of one of these events," said Mark McClain, CEO and Co-founder, SailPoint. "As a security company, we want to show our customers that we are as committed to securing our own organization as we are to securing theirs. This board-level committee is us 'walking the walk' by staying on the pulse of the threat landscape, hardening our internal network and our products and services, and ensuring that we maintain compliance with important privacy and data protection regulations. This is the right path forward, and we expect more security and IT operations companies will follow our lead on setting a high standard in this area in the months ahead."

SailPoint's Cybersecurity Committee is led by Jim Pflaging, with board members Mike Sullivan, chair of SailPoint's Audit Committee, and Chip Virnig serving on the committee. SailPoint's CIO Kevin Hansel and CTO and CISO, Darran Rolls will work closely with the committee in fulfilling the committee's role and charter. The committee will provide board-level oversight of the effectiveness of SailPoint's cybersecurity programs and its practices for identifying, assessing, and mitigating cybersecurity risks spanning the company, including its products and services. Other committee responsibilities include oversight of the Company's: security breach and incident response planning; disaster recovery and business continuity preparedness; and compliance with information security and data protection laws and industry standards.

SailPoint, the leader in enterprise identity governance, brings the Power of Identity to customers around the world. SailPoint's open identity platform gives organizations the power to enter new markets, scale their workforces, embrace new technologies, innovate faster and compete on a global basis. As both an industry pioneer and market leader in identity governance, SailPoint delivers security, operational efficiency and compliance to enterprises with complex IT environments. SailPoint's customers are among the world's largest companies in a wide range of industries, including: 7 of the top 15 banks, 4 of the top 6 healthcare insurance and managed care providers, 9 of the top 15 property and casualty insurance providers, 5 of the top 15 pharmaceutical companies, and 11 of the largest 15 federal agencies.

