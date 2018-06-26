Widen Enterprises: Widen and Showpad Launch Integration to Give Salespeople Up-To-Date Content Faster

MADISON, Wis., June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) software, today launched an integration with the sales enablement platform Showpad. The integration syncs the Widen Collective with Showpad so that users can access accurate, up-to-date content for their sales presentations and campaigns. HARMAN International and General Electric, mutual customers of Widen and Showpad, will use the integration to facilitate better alignment between marketing and sales.

As messaging and features change, arming sales teams with up-to-date content becomes a challenge for marketers. As a result, salespeople are liable to use outdated content accidentally. This can lead to miscommunications with prospects, missed opportunities, and a slower workflow. In regulated industries, using outdated content can pose legal risks.

By syncing Widen assets with Showpad, the integration simplifies marketing's efforts to get the right content to sellers. The DAM administrator can choose which asset collections appear in Showpad and trust that they will be synced automatically. Marketers can continue using their creative workflow in the Collective and no longer worry about downloading content from the Collective and re-uploading it to Showpad.

Users can integrate the Collective and Showpad with just one click. The connector can be configured to preserve specific metadata tags that impact how salespeople use the content in Showpad. For example, if a marketing team tags its content with buyer personas, the integration can preserve that valuable information.

In short, for marketers, the Widen-Showpad connector makes it easy to distribute sales content and deliver a consistent brand experience. For salespeople, the integration eliminates the risk of using inaccurate or outdated content and saves time.

"The Widen-Showpad integration will save us hours and hours of moving assets around," said Jay Woolley, Director of Marketing at HARMAN International (a Samsung company). "This will allow us to get key assets to our salespeople faster, which is a win for everyone."

"At Showpad, we're committed to helping sales and marketing teams be more effective and sell the way buyers want to buy," said Gauri Chawla, Head of Global Business Development and Alliances. "With Widen, we create greater marketing and sales alignment by enabling our customers to have global brand consistency in every sales interaction."

"The integration is a win for our mutual customers," said Deanna Ballew, VP of Product Management at Widen. "They've used our systems in tandem for quite some time, and now they can do it far more efficiently. This integration continues Widen's strategy of being the central source of truth for the martech stack and partnering with our customer's favorite vendors."

About Showpad

Showpad delivers the industry's only sales enablement platform that combines sales content, readiness, and engagement. Bridging the gap between sales and marketing, Showpad enables companies to drive more revenue faster by empowering sales and marketing to sell the way buyers want to buy. Showpad serves more than 1,000 customers across the globe, including Johnson & Johnson, BASF, GE Healthcare, Fujifilm, Bridgestone, Prudential, Honeywell, and Merck. Founded in 2011, Showpad has headquarters in Ghent and Chicago with offices in London, Munich, San Francisco, and Portland. To learn more about Showpad, visit www.showpad.com (http://www.showpad.com/) or follow Showpad on Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/showpad) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/showpad/).

About Widen

Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create compelling, meaningful, and measurable digital experiences. Focused on service and fueled by a global community of users, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Its platform spans across brand management, content lifecycle management, and creative management, serving 425,000+ people at over 600 influential brands around the world. Customers include LG, Energizer, Trek, Zeiss, Cornell University, the Atlanta Falcons, Red Gold Tomatoes, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle, FINCA, and many more.

With more than 70 years of service experience, Widen is the company that does what it says, striving to be the best part of its customers' day, every day. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com/).



