Nasdaq Commodities to Launch European Spot Market

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) Commodities today announced a plan to offer Day Ahead Auction Markets for Electricity in Germany, France and the Nordics alongside the existing Power Futures contracts.

The implementation of Capacity Allocation & Congestion Management (CACM) aims at promoting effective competition in the generation, trading and supply of electricity. By combining Auction and Futures markets on a consolidated platform, Nasdaq is aiming for increased customer benefits with lower fees and higher market efficiency.

"The new regulatory landscape is creating an opportunity to provide a brand new model for power exchanges in Europe," says Catharina Hovemyr, Head of European Commodities at Nasdaq. "CACM permits us to compete on a shared orderbook basis on former monopoly markets. With Nasdaq's long experience in energy trading and supported by the same technology that powers more than 100 marketplaces around the globe, we believe we will be able to provide a superior customer experience and strengthen our overall European energy presence."

Nasdaq has filed an application with the Swedish Energy Markets Inspectorate (Energimarknadsinspektionen), and pending regulatory approvals and the implementation of NEMO arrangements, the new market is planned to launch some time during the first half of 2019.

In addition to power, Nasdaq Commodities' worldwide offering includes gas, renewables, freight, ferrous and other clearing services.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion.

To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com (http://business.nasdaq.com/)

Media Relations Contact:



David Augustsson



+46734496135



david.augustsson@nasdaq.com (mailto:david.augustsson@nasdaq.com)

NDAQG

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Nasdaq via Globenewswire

