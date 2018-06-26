Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Tidal Royalty Corporation (CSE: RLTY) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, Tidal Royalty, founded by cannabis industry veterans, is a investment platform designed to generate returns from the rapidly-growing US cannabis market.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Tidal" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_4ceze3s5/Tidal-Royalty-Corporation-CSERLTY-New-Listing

The company is actively pursuing opportunities across multiple industry verticals, including cultivation, processing and manufacturing, dispensing, and ancillary services. The company provides expansion capital to licensed, qualified operators and receives a royalty on top-line revenue. This product allows Tidal Royalty shareholders to participate in the broader US cannabis market's growth without being subject to specific operational risks.

Paul Rosen, CEO, stated: "The Tidal Royalty team has spent the last 11 months travelling across the U.S., meeting with licensed operators in virtually every state that has a regulated cannabis industry. We have had discussions with over 100 prospect companies, and we have entered into 3 separate Letters of Intent to date. Our pipeline of opportunities to fund high-caliber operators across nearly a dozen key U.S. states continues to grow and we anticipate that our current efforts will lead to multiple additional agreements as discussions progress."

The company will maintain a flexible position with respect to the form of investments taken, and may employ a wide range of investment instruments, including bridge loans, secured loans, unsecured loans, royalties, net profit interests and other hybrid instruments. The company has raised approximately $40 million to date by way of private placements, which it intends to use primarily for royalty financings and for general corporate purposes. Tidal Royalty now has approximately $38 million in cash on its balance sheet.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.tidalroyalty.com, contact Terry Taouss, President, at 416-710-8377 or by email at terry@tidalroyalty.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com