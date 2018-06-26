Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV:GR) (FSE:PH01) has collected a bench scale sample of tungsten bearing vein material from its South Quarry Tungsten Property for preliminary metallurgical studies. The property, located in east-central Newfoundland, with a paved road transecting the property, covers an area of 3,600 hectares.

The sample will be processed utilizing ore sorting technologies to evaluate the viability of such technologies for processing the tungsten bearing veins on the Property. The company is currently discussing ore sorting options with various processing companies.

Tungsten bearing pegmatite veins occur in the northern region of the property including at a quarry referred to as the South Quarry and an adjacent smaller quarry. The veins were first reported in the area of these quarries during the 1980s. Great Atlantic confirmed high-grade tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in veins in rubble and bedrock at the two quarries during 2015. Eleven rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO3.

A 20 centimetre long channel sample along a 15 centimetre wide vein in the small quarry returned 2.96% tungsten oxide, while a grab sample from a 0.25 meter wide vein in the South Quarry returned 11.94% tungsten oxide, which was verified by a qualified person. Tungsten analysis was by lithium metaborate fusion followed by acid dissolution and ICP-MS analysis with some samples re-analyzed by XRF.

Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "Mr. Martin and Myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company. Currently Great Atlantic has two Joint Venture partners and we would be happy to welcome a third to assist in advancing the South Quarry Tungsten Project."

The company has received a permit to drill five holes and is planning diamond drilling during 2018 on the South Quarry Property, in the northern region of the Property in an area where 2016 trenching exposed tungsten bearing veins.

Great Atlantic is continually building the company utilizing a project generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

Great Atlantic is continually building the company utilizing a project generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

