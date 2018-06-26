Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Almonty Industries Inc. (TSX: AII) (OTC: ALMTF) ("Almonty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied to have its common shares quoted on the OTCQX, the top tier marketplace provided by the OTC Markets Group ("OTCQX"). The quotation of the Company's common shares on the OTCQX remains subject to the approval of that marketplace and the satisfaction of applicable quotation requirements.

Lewis Black, President and Chief Executive Officer for Almonty, stated: "The quotation of Almonty's common shares on the OTCQX will not only provide the Company with greater awareness and visibility in the United States, but also improve liquidity for Almonty's current and prospective shareholders in US markets."

About Almonty

The principal business of Almonty is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain, its Wolfram Camp Mine in north Queensland, Australia, and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal, as well as the development of the Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, Korea, and the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Wolfram Camp Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2014 and is located approximately 130 kilometres west of Cairns in northern Queensland, Australia, and produces tungsten and molybdenum concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in northwestern Spain. Further information about Almonty's activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty's profile at www.sedar.com.

