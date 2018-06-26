sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,588 Euro		-0,005
-0,84 %
WKN: A1JSSD ISIN: CA0203981034 Ticker-Symbol: 1MR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,586
0,619
16:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALMONTY INDUSTRIES INC0,588-0,84 %