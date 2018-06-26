Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Today, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) announced that the company has partnered with YouEarnedIt, the leading HR SaaS company that improves bottom-line performance metrics by enhancing the employee experience, to strengthen their company culture.

Founded in 1876, Univest is a comprehensive financial solutions provider that differentiates competitively on the experiences of their employees and customers. The company instills a culture mindset that puts core values into action while delivering an excellent customer experience. During the last 10 years, Univest has expanded its footprint, transitioned to a new CEO and president, and grown organically and through acquisitions. With a commitment to corporate culture, senior leadership at Univest sought to build on their rich history as the company grew and progressed.





"We have a gem of a culture that continues to evolve as our company does - it's one of the reasons we call ourselves the Univest family," said Annette D. Szygiel, chief experience officer of Univest. "As our company has grown over the last few years, we wanted to ensure we had a cohesive way to integrate employees from new organizations while amplifying the culture we work hard to maintain. We were looking for a platform that would allow us to better recognize each other and one that would stretch across all our regions and business units, which was no small task."

"Like most businesses today, we are hiring more millennials and wanted to rethink our approach to engagement as we brought in a new generation to our workforce," said M. Theresa Schwartzer, chief human resources officer of Univest. "YouEarnedIt helped us understand how real-time recognition would positively affect our team and the value of uncovering those impactful moments happening every day that would otherwise go unnoticed."

Since implementing YouEarnedIt in March 2017, 94 percent of Univest employees, including the company's CEO, has actively engaged with the platform, sending over 7,300 pieces of recognition in the last year. Univest is also an active user of YouEarnedIt's Behavior Bonus feature with employees redeeming more than 600 Behavior Bonuses for everything from volunteering with a partner nonprofit organization to participating in wellness activities.

Univest recently launched a new culture program called The Univest Way. These new fundamentals represent a set of desired behaviors that define how they do things as a company and the way they treat each other.

"The YouEarnedIt platform now contains our 18 behavioral fundamentals that can be tagged when employees are recognizing each other across the organization," said Szygiel. "To roll out the program, we traveled to over 30 locations with our CEO to personally meet with all 850 employees to create unity for the program. We now use YouEarnedIt to track the program's progress by incorporating the key elements into the platform."

"One of our core values is community, and through YouEarnedIt we've been able to encourage employees to be more actively involved with nonprofits that align with our mission," said Schwartzer. "YouEarnedIt has helped increase participation in our ongoing programs to give back locally and, in the past year, our employees logged more than 19,000 volunteer hours in their communities."

As a leader in the Human Capital Management industry, YouEarnedIt empowers businesses to drive meaningful changes in culture, employee engagement, the employee experience, and bottom-line business metrics. To learn more about YouEarnedIt and how their platform can help transform company culture, visit http://www.youearnedit.com.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP), including its wholly owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $4.6 billion in assets and $3.4 billion in assets under management and supervision through its wealth management lines of business as of March 31, 2018. Headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, and founded in 1876, the corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices in southeastern Pennsylvania extending to the Lehigh Valley and Lancaster, as well as in New Jersey and Maryland and online at www.univest.net.

About YouEarnedIt

YouEarnedIt amplifies company culture through its award-winning employee experience platform that delivers engagement, retention, performance management and improved business metrics. As a dominant force in the HCM market with an industry-leading retention rate, YouEarnedIt partners with more than 400 global organizations to build high-performance cultures and engaged workforces. Founded in 2013, YouEarnedIt continues to revolutionize the employee experience with its platform based on the science of motivation, rewards and recognition. To request a demo, visit www.youearnedit.com/demo.

