Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQX: NGPHF) ("Northern" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by a wide margin at its annual general meeting held in Ottawa, Ontario, on June 25, 2018. Almost 40 percent of the outstanding shares were voted. MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed auditors of the Corporation; the Corporation's Stock Option Plan was approved; and Messrs. Gregory Bowes, Donald Christie, Iain Scarr, Sethu Raman and Campbell Birge were appointed directors.

The Board of Directors would like to formally welcome Cam Birge, B.A., B.Ed., M.Sc. to the Board. Mr. Birge has over 20 years of experience advising public and private companies in the resource, real estate and cannabis industries in Canada, the United States and Mexico. He also has over 20 years of experience in public and private education, including five years as Adjunct Professor of Business and twice elected Head of the Graduate Business Department at United States International University, Mexico City campus. Mr. Birge previously was Vice-President of the Trust for Sustainable Development and was instrumental in successfully negotiating the $3 billion Loreto Bay development project with the Mexican federal government. He was the founder of Industrial Minerals Inc., the original owner of the Bisset Creek graphite project, and was responsible for the management change that led to the formation of the Corporation.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Ron Little for his many contributions to the Corporation dating back to its formation in 2010. Mr. Little did not stand for re-election due to other commitments.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian company with a 100% interest in the Bissett Creek graphite deposit which is located in the southern part of Canada with easy access to labor, natural gas, equipment and supplies, ports and markets. It is an advanced stage project that has a full feasibility study and its major mining permit. The Bissett Creek project has a low capital cost, a high profit margin at current prices, and low marketing risk resulting from the high quality of its large flake concentrates and realistic production levels that can be easily expanded when market conditions warrant.

Qualified Person

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical information in this news release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of statements that include words such as "could", "potential", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "likely", "will" or other similar words or phrases. These statements are only current predictions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.

