Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 26
|The company announces the following unaudited data
|as at 25 June 2018 - Using BID Valuations
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value
|1386.86
|p
|NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*
|1377.96
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value
|1406.17 'XD'
|p
|NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*
|1397.27 'XD'
|p
|*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
|source: Interactive Data
|For more information please visit our website at
|www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/