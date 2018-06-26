Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTC Pink: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Paul Morrow as an Advisor to the Board.

Paul Morrow is president and founder of SDAC, a federal contract company in Homestead, Florida and Selma, Alabama. From very humble beginnings, Mr. Morrow served in the US Army and, after having been injured on duty, he attained his A/C Repair diploma and started SDAC in Homestead in 1985. In 2014 the business expanded to his home town, Selma.

Mr. Morrow has guided the evolution of SDAC to become one of the fastest growing minority-owned federal contractors in the United States. He is a licensed general contractor and a mechanical contractor. Mr. Morrow has, for many years, been a volunteered member of numerous worthy organizations. He belongs to the Association of the United States Army and the Veterans & Military Business Owners Association, and is a Commission Appointee to the Miami Dade Council. Mr. Morrow was recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration as the South Florida District and State of Florida Small Business Person of the Year in 2017.

In addition, Mr. Morrow mentors teens, returning service members, and young entrepreneurs in HVAC and how to start their own businesses.

Mr. Morrow will be assisting the Board in business development and financial strategies. "Paul brings a new perspective to Grizzly", Brian Testo, President and CEO of Grizzly, stated, "and we believe that his admirable dedication to service, combined with ample business experience, will be valuable assets to Grizzly going forward."

In conjunction with Mr. Morrow's appointment as an Advisor, the Board of Directors has authorized the issuance of 300,000 stock options under the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable at $0.10 and will expire on June 25, 2023 or earlier in accordance with the provisions of the Company's stock option plan. The grant of the options is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Grizzly is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company with its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange with 61.2 million shares issued, focused on developing significant its precious metals properties in southeastern British Columbia, and significant Potash and Diamond assets in Alberta. The Company holds or has held an interest in: over 180,000 acres of precious base metal and cobalt properties in British Columbia; metallic and industrial mineral permits for potash totaling more than 60,000 acres along the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, and more than 161,000 acres of properties which host diamondiferous kimberlites in the Buffalo Head Hills region of Alberta.

The content of this news release and the Company's technical disclosure has been reviewed and approved by Michael B. Dufresne, M. Sc., P. Geol., who is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On behalf of the Board,

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC.

Brian Testo, CEO, President

Tel: (780) 693-2242

For further information, please visit our website at www.grizzlydiscoveries.com or contact:

Nancy Massicotte, Investor Relations

IR PRO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Tel: 604-507-3377

Toll Free: 1-866-503-3377

Email: ir@grizzlydiscoveries.com

www.irprocommunications.com

or

Ian Lambert

COO, Grizzly Discoveries Inc.

Tel: 416-840-9843

Email: ilambert@grizzlydiscoveries.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Caution concerning forward-looking information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. This information and statements address future activities, events, plans, developments and projections. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information and statements are frequently identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and similar terminology, and reflect assumptions, estimates, opinions and analysis made by management of Grizzly in light of its experience, current conditions, expectations of future developments and other factors which it believes to be reasonable and relevant. Forward-looking information and statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Grizzly's actual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information and statements and accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed thereon.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary include but are not limited to the availability of financing; fluctuations in commodity prices; changes to and compliance with applicable laws and regulations, including environmental laws and obtaining requisite permits; political, economic and other risks; as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedar.com. Grizzly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements except as may be required by law.