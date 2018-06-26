Yorktel Appoints Mike Brandofino as Chief Operations Officer

Strategic Addition of Industry Veteran Underscores Company's Focus on Driving Managed Services and Expanding Integrated Service Delivery

Eatontown, NJ, June 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yorktel (http://www.yorktel.com/) today announced that Mike Brandofino has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer (COO), overseeing global operations for the organization. Brandofino has over 20 years of industry experience, having held executive positions with leading audio/video communications and unified communications companies. As Yorktel's COO, he will drive efforts to expand and enhance Yorktel's service offerings, improve operational efficiency and increase overall customer satisfaction.

Brandofino is the most recent addition to Yorktel's C-suite, joining Ken Scaturro, who was appointed as Chief Revenue Officer earlier this year. Both appointments reflect Yorktel's commitment to delivering industry-leading service, support and counsel to the company's diverse and growing customer base. As COO, Brandofino will be responsible for global operations, which comprises integration delivery, managed services, maintenance help desk services, staff augmentation / on-site staffing, and media services.

"We are proud to have Mike officially join the team as Chief Operations Officer," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Yorktel. "Mike is a proven, well-respected leader who is eminently qualified to oversee operations during this exciting and critical phase of expansion and growth."

Brandofino brings to the role of COO an extensive level of expertise in the services and UC industries, serving as CEO for Glowpoint. and Executive Committee Member, as well as EVP at AVI-SPL. Immediately prior to accepting the COO position, he served as CEO and Managing Partner of Department 60, a consulting service Brandofino established to help companies who lack the executive level experience to foster change in their organizations.

Yorktel has been very active in expanding its reach and service portfolio with three global acquisitions in the past six years and investments in new business segments, most notably with the launch of its Univago Healthcare Edition (Univago HE) telehealth platform to capture the growing Healthcare segment. This has resulted in the company's Strategic Account Sales, Enterprise Sales and Strategic Alliance divisions realizing considerable success through organic growth with the addition of numerous new accounts.

About Yorktel

Yorktel (www.yorktel.com (http://www.yorktel.com/)) is a leading global provider of video cloud and managed services for large enterprise, federal government, and healthcare customers. Founded in 1985 and with offices throughout the US and EMEA, Yorktel enables customers to successfully integrate video into their operations - from video conferencing and unified communications to consulting and media services. Yorktel designs, integrates and manages enterprise-wide video communications solutions. For more information, visit Yorktel online at http://www.yorktel.com (http://www.yorktel.com/) or email knowmore@yorktel.com (mailto:knowmore@yorktel.com). Follow Yorktel on Twitter: @yorktelcorp (https://twitter.com/yorktelcorp?lang=en).

