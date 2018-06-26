

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - E.ON (EONGY.PK) said it successfully completed the sale of its 46.65 percent stake in Uniper SE to Fortum Corporation. All conditions for the completion of the voluntary public takeover offer have been met - with the European Commission and the Russian Antimonopoly Authority having given merger control approvals - the transaction has now been completed and closed. In total, E.ON received about 3.8 billion euros from the transaction for its remaining shares in Uniper.



In September 2017, Fortum and E.ON signed an agreement under which E.ON had the right to decide to tender its Uniper stake into Fortum's voluntary public tender offer. E.ON decided at the beginning of January 2018 to tender its shares.



Uniper was spun off from E.ON in 2016. 53.35 percent of all Uniper shares were transferred directly to the portfolios of E.ON shareholders. Fortum is a leading energy company headquartered in Finland.



Uniper CEO Klaus Sch?fer said today, 'As expected, Uniper now has a new major shareholder in Fortum, whom we welcome among our shareholders. Following the conclusion of the public takeover offer, our aim is to continue the thread of discussion with Fortum and to protect the interests of Uniper, our employees and all shareholders in the best possible way. It is particularly important to me now to lay the foundation for a constructive cooperation between Fortum and Uniper while at the same time to ensure the implementation of the entrepreneurial path we have chosen. My colleagues on the Board of Management and I are convinced that this serves to create long-term value - for both companies.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX