At the request of Annexin Pharmaceuticals, Annexin Pharmaceuticals equity rights will be traded on First North as from June 27, 2018. Security name: Annexin Pharmaceuticals TO2 ------------------------------------------- Short name: ANNX TO2 ------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011090232 ------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 157038 ------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 4,40 SEK per share --------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Annexin Pharmaceuticals --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: March 4,2019 - March 15, 2019 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: March 13, 2019 --------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Andreas Eriksson on +46 (0)8 545 013 30.