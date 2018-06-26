sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,69 Euro		+0,70
+6,37 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,834
11,86
18:19
11,83
11,86
18:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY28,15+2,14 %
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY11,69+6,37 %