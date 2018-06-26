sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2018 | 16:34
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Mandatory Closed Period

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Mandatory Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, June 26

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ending 30 June 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 27 July 2018.

Enquiries:

Kerry Higgins
For and on behalf of Maitland Administration Services Limited
Company Secretary
01245 398960

Date: 26 June 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire