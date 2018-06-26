Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Mandatory Closed Period

Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

The Directors of Rights and Issues Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and the Company have leading up to the announcement of results for the period ending 30 June 2018, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue shares or buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 27 July 2018.

Enquiries:

Kerry Higgins For and on behalf of Maitland Administration Services Limited Company Secretary 01245 398960

Date: 26 June 2018