JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of AGM

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED(the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 26 June 2018, all Resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 21 May 2018 (the "Notice") and sent to shareholders of the Company were duly passed.

Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Against Abstain 1 45,187,622 1,682,299 0 2 45,187,622 1,682,299 0 3 45,187,622 1,682,299 0 4 45,187,622 1,682,299 0 5(1) 68,961 1,236 0 6(1) 68,159 2,037 0 7(1) 68,961 1,236 0 8(1) 68,961 1,236 0 9 45,187,622 1,682,299 0 Extraordinary Resolution 10 45,187,622 1,682,299 0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

(1)The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 8 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.

In relation to Resolutions 9 and 10 above, the Company has been given authority to make acquisitions of its own shares in the capital of the Company subject to certain limitations as set out in the Resolutions. Any such acquisitions of own shares that may be undertaken by the Company pursuant to those Resolutions are intended to be effected on the basis of and within the same defined parameters that applied for the previous period for which such authorities were granted, including the "percentage of NAV parameter" as defined and as set out fully in the announcement made by the Company on 28 March 2018. Shareholders are again reminded that although the Company retains the power to do so, it is not obliged to carry out acquisitions of its own shares, and as such, the Company may undertake such acquisitions when it so chooses including as and when opportunities in the market permit and as its cash resources allow at the time.

The Company has instructed J.P. Morgan Securities plc to act as its broker in respect of any on-market acquisitions of its own shares that may be undertaken by the Company.

At the same AGM noted above, the following Special Business by Ordinary Resolution was also passed as detailed below:

11. SPECIAL BUSINESS BY ORDINARY RESOLUTION:

To authorise the Directors in accordance with Article 4(8) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company (the "Articles") to: (a) allot equity securities (as defined in the Articles) of the Company for cash; and (b) sell ordinary shares (as defined in the Articles) held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, as if Article 4(8) of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities for cash and the sale of treasury shares up to an aggregate amount of 8,371,883 ordinary shares, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the general meeting of the Company to be held in 2019 or on 30 June 2019, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement that would or might require equity securities to be allotted, or treasury shares to be sold, after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities, or sell treasury shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

Special Business by Ordinary Resolution For Against Abstain 11 43,443,723 3,426,198 0

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Enquiries: Company website: www.jzcp.com Franczeska Hanford Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001 Email: FK26@ntrs.com