N.S.T. New Science Technologies represents its main product, Cropio, at the Global Forum for Innovations in Agriculture, in Netherlands.

GFIA was established with an intention to encourage the movement toward greater sustainability in agri-food production with an emphasis on the role of innovation within. Sensible farming practice, systems that deliver higher yields with less chemical dependence and with consideration for natural resources (water, soil integrity and the wider environment) were set as critical core values.

"It has been a great opportunity to represent our system and to share Cropio's latest updates with all the attendees. We got a chance to not only meet our current clients, but to also find new opportunities and talk to key decision makers from the agricultural value chain from Europe and farther away," says Anna Moren, Cropio's spokesperson.

There were more than 160 leading international technology suppliers attending the forum.

"Sharing the stage with the leading agriculture companies is an excellent way to get a great experience and to interact with your target audience," noted Anna Moren.

About N.S.T New Science Technologies Ltd: N.S.T is an agriculture-directed company with R&D and processing centers in the US and Eastern Europe. N.S.T. is a developer and integrator of its core product, Cropio, which was created in 2013 a field management and vegetation control system that enables its users to efficiently plan and carry out agricultural operations.

To learn more, please, go to http://about.cropio.com

