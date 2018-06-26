Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2018) - Tidal Royalty Corporation (CSE: RLTY) ("Tidal Royalty" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Penny, CPA, CMA, to its Board as an independent Director. Mr. Penny, a seasoned senior executive, will also Chair the company's Audit Committee.

Mr. Penny is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of experience in financial management, strategic planning, and financial reporting. He was Executive Vice President and CFO of New Gold Inc., a multi-national mining company, from 2009 until 2017. Mr. Penny served as the Vice President of Finance and CFO of Kinross Gold Corporation, one of the world's largest gold producers, from 1993 until 2004. He has also served as CFO of Western Goldfields Inc. and Silver Bear Resources, and as a member of the Board of Equinox Minerals Limited, Alamos Gold Inc. and Baffinland Iron Mines Limited.

"I am very pleased that Brian has joined Tidal Royalty's Board and agreed to serve as chair of the company's audit committee," said Tidal Royalty CEO and Chairman Paul Rosen. "Brian's incredible career as a senior financial executive, CFO and Director of some of the world's largest resource companies provides Tidal Royalty with access to unique insight on how to refine our royalty financing business model. To have someone of Brian's stature join Tidal Royalty's Board is a testament not just to the business opportunity in front of us, but also to the caliber of executive team that Tidal Royalty has assembled to execute on its business model."

In his career, Mr. Penny has overseen billions of dollars of financing, completed an initial public offering, and overseen financial reporting and disclosure for numerous reporting issuers. Mr. Penny commented, "I am very excited to join Tidal Royalty's Board of Directors. Doing so is not a decision that I take lightly, and I was impressed by the Tidal Royalty team's industry knowledge and unique perspective. Moreover, there is a great deal of overlap between its royalty financing products for regulated U.S. cannabis operators and the strategies we have implemented in mining in the past."

About Tidal Royalty

Tidal Royalty provides royalty financing to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Led by an executive team with extensive industry experience in Canada and the U.S., Tidal Royalty provides operators with the funding they need to grow their business. Operators benefit from non-dilutive capital and investors get top-line access to a diversified portfolio of companies that will form the future of this transformative industry.

