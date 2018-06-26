

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Audi AG (AUDVF.PK) said that the German Federal Motor Vehicle Transport Authority or KBA will be fact finding about the current state of clarification of the diesel crisis directly at Audi on Wednesday, June 27. Besides the software modifications, the main focus will be on the new, optimized processes which are required on the way to achieving the general operating permit. The carmaker has been presenting its results to the KBA for many months in regular meetings and has at the same time also reported irregularities. Now the processes as a whole are to be tested at an on-site meeting.



'We are permanently in contact with the approval authority and continually providing information about the results of the systematic testing of our diesel engines,' explains Bernd Martens, member of the Audi Board of Management responsible for Procurement, who heads the internal taskforce for reappraising the diesel crisis. 'Our supreme interest is unconditional clarification. That is something we want to demonstrate tomorrow at the certification which will also include a visit to our test benches.'



