26.06.2018 | 16:55
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, June 26

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 May 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 May 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings7.6
Tech Mahindra6.4
Marico3.1
Unicharm3.1
Mahindra & Mahindra2.7
Manila Water2.7
Kotak Mahindra Bank2.7
Housing Development Finance Corp.2.6
Standard Foods2.6
Chroma Ate2.5
Total36.0
Geographical breakdown%
India33.4
Taiwan13.3
Hong Kong7.6
Philippines7.1
Indonesia5.8
Japan5.2
Bangladesh4.5
Malaysia3.5
Thailand3.2
Others6.4
Cash10.0
Total100.0

26 June 2018

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


