Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")

All data as at 31 May 2018

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 May 2018

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 7.6 Tech Mahindra 6.4 Marico 3.1 Unicharm 3.1 Mahindra & Mahindra 2.7 Manila Water 2.7 Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.7 Housing Development Finance Corp. 2.6 Standard Foods 2.6 Chroma Ate 2.5 Total 36.0 Geographical breakdown % India 33.4 Taiwan 13.3 Hong Kong 7.6 Philippines 7.1 Indonesia 5.8 Japan 5.2 Bangladesh 4.5 Malaysia 3.5 Thailand 3.2 Others 6.4 Cash 10.0 Total 100.0

26 June 2018

