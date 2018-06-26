Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, June 26
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company")
All data as at 31 May 2018
This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 31 May 2018
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|7.6
|Tech Mahindra
|6.4
|Marico
|3.1
|Unicharm
|3.1
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|2.7
|Manila Water
|2.7
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|2.7
|Housing Development Finance Corp.
|2.6
|Standard Foods
|2.6
|Chroma Ate
|2.5
|Total
|36.0
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|33.4
|Taiwan
|13.3
|Hong Kong
|7.6
|Philippines
|7.1
|Indonesia
|5.8
|Japan
|5.2
|Bangladesh
|4.5
|Malaysia
|3.5
|Thailand
|3.2
|Others
|6.4
|Cash
|10.0
|Total
|100.0
