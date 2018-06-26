With its long-standing commitment to addressing the needs of people living with diabetes, Sanofi announced today a new development and commercialization alliance at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 78th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, Florida, U.S.

Sensile Medical, Sanofi and Verily (formerly Google Life Sciences) are collaborating on development and commercialization of a connected insulin patch pump.

The 3 parties develop and commercialize a new generation of "all-in-one" pre-filled insulin patch pump, primarily to serve people living with type 2 diabetes.

The alliance will leverage Sanofi's expertise in patient-centered diabetes solutions and insulins, Sensile Medical's leadership in developing micro-pump technologies for medical use, and Verily's experience in micro-electronic integration and digital healthcare technology.

"Our goal is to develop a new type of pump technology that is simple to use and appropriate for people with Type 2 diabetes, as well as by those with Type 1 diabetes who are the primary users of insulin pumps today," said Derek Brandt, CEO of Sensile Medical.

Sensile Medical Ltd. Is a globally leading Swiss medical technology company in the field of Large Volume Injectors. In close corporation with pharma and biotech companies, we develop devices for liquid drug delivery. The core of our system is the patented SenseCore technology. The micro pump is cost-efficient to produce and very accurate in dosage. Our aim is, to build bridges from drugs to patients. Therefore, our designs are characterized by modularity and flexibility to meet the patient's needs in the best possible way. Sensile Medical employs about 120 employees at the headquarter in Olten. For more information, visit our website www.sensile-medical.com or our profile on LinkedIn.

