

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - Total (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) and Pavilion Energy, through their subsidiaries Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions and Pavilion Gas, have signed Heads of Agreement to jointly develop a Liquefied Natural Gas or LNG bunker supply chain in the port of Singapore.



The agreement covers the shared long-term time charter of a new generation LNG bunker vessel or LNGBV to be commissioned by Pavilion Gas by 2020. It also includes an LNG supply arrangement between the two companies enabling Total to deliver LNG bunker to its customers.



The HoA, signed on the sidelines of the World Gas Conference 2018, follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concluded by both companies in April 2017 on LNG bunkering cooperation in Singapore. The HoA is a significant step forward and contributes to the development of Singapore as an LNG bunkering hub.



The move toward LNG as a bunker fuel is a suitable solution following the decision of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to set limits on sulphur content in marine fuels from 2020. LNG bunker not only produces zero sulphur oxides, but it also represents an available and competitive solution, which contributes to IMO's long-term strategy on the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships announced in April 2018.



