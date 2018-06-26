Capita plc - Result of AGM

Capita plc

26 June 2018

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 26 June 2018, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % OF

ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 1. To receive and adopt the Company's Financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2017. 1,284,091,208 99.93 944,880 0.07 1,285,036,088 76.89 582,935 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017. 1,268,187,665 98.92 13,821,890 1.08 1,282,009,555 76.71 3,609,468 3. To re-elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director. 1,280,394,019 99.59 5,208,420 0.41 1,285,602,439 76.92 14,963 4. To elect Jonathan Lewis as a Director. 1,283,582,044 99.84 2,022,367 0.16 1,285,604,411 76.92 12,992 5. To re-elect Nick Greatorex as a Director. 1,282,642,636 99.77 2,923,236 0.23 1,285,565,872 76.92 51,531 6. To re-elect Gillian Sheldon as a Director. 1,282,740,166 99.78 2,853,008 0.22 1,285,593,174 76.92 24,229 7. To re-elect Matthew Lester as a Director. 1,282,226,378 99.74 3,363,324 0.26 1,285,589,702 76.92 27,701 8. To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director. 1,274,770,231 99.16 10,815,344 0.84 1,285,585,575 76.92 31,827 9. To re-elect Andrew Williams as a Director. 1,278,985,133 99.49 6,612,494 0.51 1,285,597,627 76.92 19,775 10. To elect Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as a Director. 1,283,537,730 99.84 2,063,922 0.16 1,285,601,652 76.92 15,751 11. To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company. 1,280,299,659 99.91 1,192,267 0.09 1,281,491,926 76.68 4,125,476 12. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration. 1,285,531,926 99.99 71,303 0.01 1,285,603,229 76.92 14,174 13. To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006. 1,284,893,863 99.95 701,306 0.05 1,285,595,169 76.92 22,234 14. To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006. 1,285,415,604 99.99 150,023 0.01 1,285,565,627 76.92 51,776 15. To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 1,257,411,705 97.99 25,728,722 2.01 1,283,140,427 76.78 2,476,976 16. To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006. 1,280,751,184 99.64 4,604,510 0.36 1,285,355,694 76.91 261,708

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and can be viewed at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7202 0641