sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,785 Euro		-0,04
-2,17 %
WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CAPITA PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,781
1,813
18:20
1,787
1,821
18:20
26.06.2018 | 17:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Capita plc - Result of AGM

Capita plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, June 26

Capita plc

26 June 2018

Announcement of AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Capita plc held on 26 June 2018, all the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting were approved by the shareholders which were voted by way of a poll. The results of the poll for each resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTIONVOTES
FOR		%VOTES
AGAINST		%VOTES
TOTAL		% OF
ISC VOTED		VOTES
WITHHELD
1.To receive and adopt the Company's Financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditor for the year ended 31 December 2017.1,284,091,20899.93944,8800.071,285,036,08876.89582,935
2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report, other than the part containing the Directors' Remuneration Policy, in the form set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2017.1,268,187,66598.9213,821,8901.081,282,009,55576.713,609,468
3.To re-elect Sir Ian Powell as a Director.1,280,394,01999.595,208,4200.411,285,602,43976.9214,963
4.To elect Jonathan Lewis as a Director.1,283,582,04499.842,022,3670.161,285,604,41176.9212,992
5.To re-elect Nick Greatorex as a Director.1,282,642,63699.772,923,2360.231,285,565,87276.9251,531
6.To re-elect Gillian Sheldon as a Director.1,282,740,16699.782,853,0080.221,285,593,17476.9224,229
7.To re-elect Matthew Lester as a Director.1,282,226,37899.743,363,3240.261,285,589,70276.9227,701
8.To re-elect John Cresswell as a Director.1,274,770,23199.1610,815,3440.841,285,585,57576.9231,827
9.To re-elect Andrew Williams as a Director.1,278,985,13399.496,612,4940.511,285,597,62776.9219,775
10.To elect Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe as a Director.1,283,537,73099.842,063,9220.161,285,601,65276.9215,751
11.To re-appoint KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company.1,280,299,65999.911,192,2670.091,281,491,92676.684,125,476
12.To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the Auditor's remuneration.1,285,531,92699.9971,3030.011,285,603,22976.9214,174
13.To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006.1,284,893,86399.95701,3060.051,285,595,16976.9222,234
14.To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights pursuant to Section 570 of the Companies Act 2006.1,285,415,60499.99150,0230.011,285,565,62776.9251,776
15.To approve the calling of a general meeting other than an annual general meeting on not less than 14 clear days' notice.1,257,411,70597.9925,728,7222.011,283,140,42776.782,476,976
16.To renew the Company's authority to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares pursuant to Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006.1,280,751,18499.644,604,5100.361,285,355,69476.91261,708

Please note a 'vote withheld' is not a vote under English law and is therefore not included in the calculation of votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Capita plc further announces that, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, copies of resolutions other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and can be viewed at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Enquiries:Francesca Todd, Group Company Secretary, 020 7202 0641


© 2018 PR Newswire