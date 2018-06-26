Province Brands of Canada Announces Impending Line of Cannabis-infused Beers and a Strategic Alliance with Element GP - an Alberta-based Premium Cannabis Oil Producer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / Province Brands of Canada - the Canadian company developing a suite of premium non-alcoholic, cannabis-powered beers and spirits - has announced it will launch a line of beer brewed from barley and infused with premium cannabis oil to complement its flagship products - the world's first beers brewed from the cannabis plant instead of grains or barley. All Province Brands beverage products will feature its accelerant to shorten the intoxicating onset time as well as its proprietary decelerant to shorten the offset time, ultimately creating a dose-response curve similar to that of alcohol.

This news comes as Province Brands of Canada, who plans to upend the alcohol industry post legalization, announces a strategic alliance with Element GP, a new Alberta-based premium cannabis oil producer and distributor co-founded by the co-founder of PUR Vodka (Canada's first and most internationally awarded ultra premium vodka). While Province Brands' flagship products will be brewed from cannabis, its new line of non-alcoholic beers brewed from barley will require an infusion with marijuana oil. Element GP will produce custom, premium marijuana oil for some of these beers.

"Element co-founder Christopher Lecky's reputation for achieving superior quality with PUR Vodka and our shared standard for the best products in the world make an alliance between Province Brands of Canada and Element GP an excellent fit," said Dooma Wendschuh, Co-Founder and CEO of Province Brands.

"With our combined technologies and expertise in the cannabis and beverage marketplaces, this will be a very powerful and complementary alliance within the international cannabis industry," said Christopher Lecky, Co-Founder and COO of Element GP.

Upon Element GP becoming a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR), Province Brands will purchase their products for its beverages at a preferred rate and both companies will explore and collaborate on further commercial opportunities on mutual terms. The agreement is not exclusive and both parties can deal with third parties.

Province Brands' products are currently in development using a patent-pending process, and the company will soon build a substantial commercial brewery in Canada in anticipation of legalization. Province Brands' products will be available for purchase in Canada as soon as cannabis edibles and beverages can be sold legally.





About Province Brands of Canada

Province Brands of Canada is an early stage, Toronto-based, highly disruptive premium adult beverage company founded by veteran entrepreneurs with extensive experience in the premium alcohol and legal medical and recreational cannabis industries. Province Brands' patent-pending process has created the world's first beer brewed from cannabis. Alcohol-free yet intoxicating, and with a dose-response curve similar to that of alcohol, Province Brands' cannabis-powered beers and spirits will challenge the alcohol industry by offering a safer and healthier alternative that is also low in calories and sugar.

For more information, please visit: www.provincebrands.com

Twitter & Instagram: @provincebrands

Facebook: /provincebrands





About Element GP

Element GP Inc. is a new cannabis producer and supplier dedicated to making the cleanest, safest, and highest quality cannabis concentrates in the world using its high-technology, micro-climate controlled, vertical grow cultivation and extraction facility in Alberta. Its proprietary extraction and purification processes are capable of custom tailoring products to its customers' precise needs. Element's facility is capable of converting a 55,000 square foot building with a conventional flowering space of 20,000 square feet into a usable flower space of 120,000 square feet, ultimately reducing greenhouse gas emissions by up to 50%. In essence, Element is doing for high technology farming what advanced high-rise apartment buildings have done for housing.

For more information, please visit: www.element-cg.com

