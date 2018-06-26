Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Conversion of Securities

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)

LEI:549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

26thJune 2018

Completion of 31stMay 2018 Share Conversion

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

Following the publication on 25thJune 2018 of final month-end net asset values for

31stMay 2018 the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31stMay 2018 share conversion date:

1.250568 US Dollar shares for each Sterling share 0.799636 Sterling shares for each US Dollar share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be converted:

USD 0 shares of no par value into 0 GBP shares

GBP 544,688 shares of no par value into 681,169 USD shares

The Company's Articles of Incorporation provide that whenever a number of shares is converted from one currency class to another, a corresponding number of unlisted B shares shall be converted so as to maintain the set ratio of B shares to ordinary shares. On this basis, the following B shares will be converted:

363,125 Sterling B shares of no par value into 454,113 US Dollar shares

0 US Dollar B shares of no par value into 0 Sterling B shares

Following conversion of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

48,076,354 US Dollar shares; and

shares; and 1,553,767 Sterling shares

32,050,922 Dollar B shares; and

B shares; and 1,035,860 Sterling B shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the 681,169 new US Dollar shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities on or around 2 July 2018.

The Share conversion took place on 26thJune 2018

Enquiries:

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Fraser Hiddelston +44 (0)1481 745738

Email: fah2@ntrs.com