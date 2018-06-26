DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: THE AWESOME ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN SPIRIT, IS OUT NOW

A completely free narrative experience with links to LIFE IS STRANGETM 2

June 26, 2018. DONTNOD Entertainment, a French independent video game creator and developer, is excited to announce that THE AWESOME ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN SPIRIT™, an all-new, original narrative experience demo set in the highly successful, award-winning LIFE IS STRANGE™ franchise, is out now on XBOX ONE®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC.

THE AWESOME ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN SPIRIT™ created and developed by DONTNOD® Entertainment and published by SQUARE ENIX® is available digitally and completely free.

Watch THE AWESOME ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN SPIRIT™ launch trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWoR25Kj_co

9-year old Chris is an ordinary boy who really wants to be a superhero. With the help of his toys and a big imagination, he turns a normal Saturday into a series of exciting adventures, but he is not prepared for what today has in store for him, today something truly extraordinary will happen…

As a self-contained original story in the LIFE IS STRANGE universe, THE AWESOME ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN SPIRITTM not only takes the first steps into the world of LIFE IS STRANGETM 2, it features links to the brand-new story of the highly anticipated upcoming sequel.

LIFE IS STRANGETM 2 is coming to XBOX ONE®, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC on September 27th, 2018.

THE AWESOME ADVENTURES OF CAPTAIN SPIRITTM contains mature language and themes.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (Life is Strange), action (Remember Me) and RPG (Vampyr). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot" format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

About SQUARE ENIX Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 135 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 63 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at http://eu.square-enix.com/en

LIFE IS STRANGE, SQUARE ENIX and the SQUARE ENIX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies.

