

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) said Tuesday that it plans to launch a new co-branded credit card with Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) for small businesses in the U.S.



The new co-branded card is part of a larger multi-year partnership between American Express and Amazon, and is expected to enhance the way small businesses buy goods and services across Amazon.



It includes an enhanced data solution that will will give businesses in the U.S. greater insight into their purchasing activity as well as continued global card acceptance.



'At American Express, we have been helping business owners grow for more than 50 years and we know that millions of them rely on Amazon. Amazon's global product selection and selling services help small businesses think big and run efficiently,' said Glenda McNeal, President of Enterprise Strategic Partnerships at American Express.



Earlier this year, American Express launched an enhanced data solution with Amazon Business, Amazon's B2B e-commerce marketplace and purchasing solution.



American Express noted that the integration will provide businesses with line-item detail on their Amazon transactions, enabling more efficient monitoring, control, and reconciliation of Amazon Business purchase transactions made with American Express corporate cards or corporate purchasing cards in the U.S.



It will also allow customers to run more advanced analytics.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX