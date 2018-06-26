Jackpotjoy PLC - Additional Listing

LONDON, UK / ACCESWIRE / June 26, 2018 / Jackpotjoy plc (LSE: JPJ) / The Company announces that an application has been made for 166 ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the capital of the Company to be admitted to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities, such ordinary shares were issued and allotted pursuant to the exercise of convertible debentures of The Intertain Group Limited. It is expected that admission of the 166 ordinary shares will now occur at 8.00 a.m. on 2 July 2018.

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued ordinary share capital remains unchanged at 74,258,930 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for calculations to determine if they have a notifiable interest in the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules or if such interest has changed.

