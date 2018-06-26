

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has warned that Harley-Davidson will have to pay a heavy price for deciding to shift some of the production of its iconic motorcycles overseas.



The Wisconsin-based motorcycle manufacturer announced on Monday: 'To address the substantial cost of this tariff burden long-term, Harley-Davidson will be implementing a plan to shift production of motorcycles for EU destinations from the US to its international facilities to avoid the tariff burden.'



In addition to its manufacturing facilities in the US, Harley-Davidson has assembly plants in Australia, Brazil, India and Thailand.



The company said in its SEC filing that new retaliatory import tariffs by the European Union, an increase from 6 percent to 31 per cent, will result in an additional cost of approximately $2,200 on each bike exported from the US to the EU.



However, the company made it clear that it will not raise its suggested retail prices or wholesale prices to its dealers to cover the costs of the retaliatory tariffs, as 'Harley-Davidson believes the tremendous cost increase, if passed onto its dealers and retail customers, would have an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region.'



Trump immediately reacted on Monday by saying that he was 'Surprised that Harley-Davidson, of all companies, would be the first to wave the White Flag'



He doubled down on his criticism of Harley Davidson the next day in a series of tweets, and warned that 'Harley must know that they won't be able to sell back into U.S. without paying a big tax'.



'A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before,' Trump said Tuesday.



He accused the bike manufacturer of just using Tariffs/Trade War as an excuse to shift production to other countries by pointing out that early this year Harley-Davidson said they would move much of their plant operations in Kansas City to Thailand. 'That was long before Tariffs were announced...Shows how unbalanced & unfair trade is, but we will fix it,' Trump added.



Trump recalled that during his meeting with Harley-Davidson officials at the White House, he chided them about tariffs in other countries, like India, being too high. 'Companies are now coming back to America,' he said, referring to the major corporate tax reduction he announced earlier this year.



The European Union imposed tariffs on various U.S.-manufactured products, including Harley-Davidson motorcycles, on June 22 in response to the US import tariffs on European steel and aluminum.



On the same day, in a move likely to further inflame global trade tensions, Trump threatened to impose a 20 percent tariff on all cars imported to the U.S. from the European Union.



On Tuesday, Trump said the Government is 'finishing our study of Tariffs on cars from the E.U. in that they have long taken advantage of the U.S. in the form of Trade Barriers and Tariffs'.



He tweeted: 'We are getting other countries to reduce and eliminate tariffs and trade barriers that have been unfairly used for years against our farmers, workers and companies. We are opening up closed markets and expanding our footprint. They must play fair or they will pay tariffs.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX