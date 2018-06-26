

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EDF and VEOLIA entered a partnership agreement to co-develop remote control solutions for dismantling gas-cooled reactors (natural uranium graphite gas or UNGG in French) and for vitrifying radioactive waste, in France and worldwide.



EDF is currently decommissioning 6 gas-cooled reactors reactors at Bugey (Ain department in France), Chinon (Indre-et-Loire department) and Saint-Laurent-des-Eaux (Loir-et-Cher). Key milestones have already been secured on all these complex projects, and EDF confirms its objective to dismantle these nuclear facilities in the shortest timeframe possible.



Veolia will thus provide EDF with its experience in remote handling technologies (robotics) with a view to designing and delivering innovative solutions to access the cores of gas-cooled reactors and to cut up and extract components under optimum safety and security conditions.



In parallel, EDF and VEOLIA will work to develop an industrial solution for the vitrification of low- and intermediate-level waste using VEOLIA's GeoMelt technology. This technology is ideally suited for radioactive waste, which it immobilises in a glass matrix, thus delivering a stable and durable waste form that is easy to transport and store.



The objective for the two companies is the industrial implementation and joint commercial operation of these robotics and vitrification technologies.



