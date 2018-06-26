sprite-preloader
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, June 26

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc

Closed Period Notification

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc (the Company) announces that with effect from today, 26 June 2018, it will enter into a closed period which will remain in place until the Company releases its financial results for the period ending 30 June 2018. The mandatory closed period is expected to end on or around 26 July 2018.

However, the Company is satisfied that any information which the Directors or the Company may have during the closed period will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

26 June 2018


