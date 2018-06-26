Texas Standard Announces Seed Funding and Continued Growth

Birth of a Brand: Men's Clothier Built by Texans for Texans

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / Texas Standard, a Dallas-based premium men's clothing and accessories brand that embodies the essence of the Texas gentleman, announced that it has secured its first external capital funding round. The capital raise was executed by the company's founders, and led by several prominent Texas-based investors. The capital was earmarked for production runs of the brand's iconic sport shirts, polos, tees, and accessories as well as continuing to make strategic hires.

Since its launch in late 2016, this men's clothing brand continues to see rapid growth with new products and additional retail locations. The company's growth includes expanding sales through their online e-commerce site (Texas-Standard.com), with retail partners, and other inventive avenues. In the run-up to Father's Day, it opened its first temporary dedicated retail location in the WestBend shopping district of Fort Worth, prompting outsized consumer interest in the area.

'We are proud to have the backing of so many excellent investors to stand with us and what we are building in Texas' clothing brand,' stated co-founder Drew Bagot, himself a fifth-generation Texan. 'Until we started Texas Standard, there were no clothing options available that captured what it means to be a Texas gentleman. All the support we have seen validates our dream of a classic brand that represents this exceptional place and is built by Texans for Texans. Our customers seem to agree that we're doing something right.'

In response to the company's momentum, Texas Standard recently added a key hire in Byron Bradshaw, a seventh-generation Texan himself. Bradshaw, who assumes the title of Vice President, is an apparel industry veteran. He previously worked with GQ Magazine, John Varvatos and Mizzen+Main. Bradshaw will lead Texas Standard's product development and retail expansion efforts.

Texas Standard's clothing line, recognized by its iconic barbed wire logo, is currently found in over 20 select brick-and-mortar locations in Texas through select retail partners across the state. The apparel is also available online direct to consumer at www.Texas-Standard.com, which has gained loyal customers in over 35 states outside of Texas.

For more information, visit www.Texas-Standard.com or follow Texas Standard on Facebook and Instagram. The clothing and accessories line is available online at Texas-Standard.com and through select retailers across Texas.

About Texas Standard

Texas Standard is a premium men's clothing and accessories brand that embodies the essence of the Texas gentleman. 'Built by Texans for Texans' is the foundation of their offering, making their products with top-quality materials, unparalleled craftsmanship and the ethos of Texas in every stitch. With a focus on honoring their roots in the Lone Star state, 10 percent of all of Texas Standard's profits are donated to Texas-focused charities. Launched in late 2016 by a fifth-generation Texas family, Texas Standard pledges service and satisfaction to its customers, standing by their craft with complimentary returns and exchanges across the board. The Texas Standard collections are sold direct online and across Texas through select retail partners. For more information, please visit our website at Texas-Standard.com, Facebook at facebook.com/TXStandard and Instagram at instagram.com/TXStandard.

