As forecast in its 2017 financial report, JinkoSolar shipped around 2 GW of modules in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, it did not adjust its forecast for 2018 shipments, in the range of 11.5 GW to 12 GW, despite the Chinese government's cuts to installations.The vertically integrated Chinese solar firm, JinkoSolar, has posted total solar module shipments of 2,015 MW, including 209 MW to be used in its overseas downstream solar projects, a decrease of 18.8% from 2,481 MW in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a decrease of 2.6% from 2,068 MW in the first quarter of 2017. However, this was ...

