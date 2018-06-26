Continent 8 Data Center Goes Live at Ocean Resort Casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey-licensed Continent 8 Technologies, the world's largest online gambling data center and global network solutions provider, has opened a new data center at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. This expansion is Continent 8's second location in Atlantic City responding to the demand generated by the passing of sports betting legislation in New Jersey, providing immediate availability to online gaming, sports betting, and eSports vendors.

A third new, independent Continent 8 data center location in Atlantic City will be added shortly to further capacity and provide additional secure data redundancy and disaster recovery.

The Ocean Resort Casino data center, in conjunction with the other upcoming location, provides connectivity to Pennsylvania and Nevada locations, and a direct link to Continent 8's global network of 30+ data centers. As the only independent provider licensed by NJ's Division of Gaming Enforcement authorized to supply data center and network services to online gambling licensees, Continent 8 is positioned to support any online gaming operator seeking to enter the New Jersey and broader US market.

"The opening of the Ocean Resort on June 28 is a major development for the renewal of Atlantic City. Continent 8 is honored to contribute to this exciting development by partnering with Ocean Resort Casino," said Michael Tobin, CEO of Continent 8. "The new data center provides independent licensed infrastructure and cyber security services for online gaming operators, particularly sports betting providers. Utilizing our connected and secured global network allows multi-state customer data to be consolidated in New Jersey, leading to reduced costs and increased service availability to users."

"On June 20, for the eighth consecutive year, Continent 8 was awarded the prestigious 'Datacentre of the Year' award at the annual EGR B2B Awards in London," said Nick Nally, Chief Development Officer for Continent 8. "Our global leadership continues with our new data center, which provides connectivity to our global network and opens doors to operators in other states."

Interested online gaming operators are invited to contact Continent 8 (www.continent8.com) and speak with their team of global experts to ensure they secure capacity before the market becomes crowded. Furthermore, Continent 8 is actively working with consultants to enable other states that may want to act quickly in response to the opening of sports betting in the United States.

CONTACT: Nick Nally 954-302-2114

public.relations@continent8.com