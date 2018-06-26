Regulatory News:

Xilam (Paris:XIL) (FR0004034072 XIL, eligible for the French PEA-PME investment scheme), a major European animation studio, today launches a capital increase of around 16 million euros without pre-emptive subscription rights through private placement, in accordance with resolutions 19 and 20 as approved by the Combined General Shareholders' Meeting of 7 June 2018, authorised by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 26 June 2018 and by decision of the Chief Executive Officer of 26 June 2018 (the "Transaction"). The Transaction relates to a maximum of 10% of the Company's share capital and the new shares will be subject to a request for admittance to trading on Euronext Paris.

The funds will be raised from qualified domestic and international investors, excluding in particular the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan, in accordance with Articles L.225-136 of the French Commercial Code and L.411-2 II of the French Financial and Monetary Code.

These funds will be allocated to the implementation of a new post-2019/2020 expansion phase, acceleration of the Company's growing influence and examination of acquisition opportunities.

Subsequent to the capital increase, Marc du Pontavice, Chairman, CEO and founder of Xilam, will retain the majority of the voting rights in the company.

The private placement will be performed via accelerated bookbuilding, after which the number and price of the new shares to be issued will be determined. The accelerated bookbuilding begins immediately and should be completed before market opening tomorrow, unless the trading session is closed early or extended. The Company will announce the result of the private placement in a press release as soon as possible after the closing of the order book.

According to the terms of resolution 20 of the Combined General Shareholder's Meeting held on 7 June 2018, the issue price of the new shares will be equal to the weighted average price of the Company's share over the last three trading sessions prior to setting the issue price, which may be reduced by a discount.

Settlement/delivery of the new shares issued under the private placement and their admittance to trading on Euronext Paris are scheduled for 29 June 2018. The new shares will bear current dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris, under ISIN code FR0004034072- XIL.

Transaction partners

EuroLand Corporate Transaction Advisor RAYMOND JAMES Lead Arranger Bookrunner

In accordance with the provisions of Article 211-3 of the AMF General Regulations, the Company's offer of shares via the present capital increase through private placement will not give rise to an obligation to issue a prospectus approved by the AMF.

Detailed information about the Company, particularly as regards its business, results and related risk factors, is provided in the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2017. This document is available together with other regulated information and all of the Company's press releases, on its website. (www.xilam.com).

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, creating, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and three feature films including strong brands such as Oggy the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, The Daltons and its first pre-school series, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital platforms, in particular garnering over 2.6 billion views on YouTube in 2017 alone, Xilam's programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.

Xilam is listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris

PEA-eligible

SRD long-eligible

ISIN code: FR0004034072 Ticker: XIL

Disclaimer

In France, Xilam's share offering as described above will be provided exclusively through private placement, in compliance with Article L. 411-2 of the French Financial and Monetary Code and applicable regulatory provisions. It does not constitute a public offering within the meaning of Article L. 411-1 of the French Financial and Monetary Code. Accordingly, no prospectus will be issued nor subject to approval by the AMF.

For EEA Member States having transposed Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of 4 November 2003 (as amended, particularly by Directive 2010/73/EU, insofar as this directive was transposed in each Member State of the European Economic Area) (the "Prospectus Directive"), no action has been or will be undertaken to make a public offering of securities that would require the publication of a prospectus in one or more of the Member States.

This press release and the information contained herein constitute neither an offer to subscribe for or buy, nor or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe for Xilam shares in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where the transaction may be subject to restrictions. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United Stated unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), it being specified that Xilam's shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and that Xilam does not intend to issue a public offering of securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

In some countries, the distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations. Any recipients of this press release must inform themselves of any such local restrictions and comply therewith.

