Regulatory News:
IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|
Transaction
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.18
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|136.3004
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.19
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|135.314275
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.20
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|134.921425
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.21
|FR0010259150
|3 000
|133.638316666667
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2018.06.22
|FR0010259150
|2 000
|133.09315
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
IPSEN
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com