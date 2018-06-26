Marijuana IPOs to Consider Post-LegalizationA lot of digital ink has been spent on marijuana legalization-and with good reason.Cannabis is among the fastest-growing industries in the world, with new stocks popping up almost every week. To take advantage of this mega-trend, we're looking at two upcoming IPOs: Tilray IPO and High Times IPO.Both firms are already active. However, they're looking to raise additional funds from investors now that Canadian marijuana legalization is official. And that's where you come in.Tilray, Inc. and High Times Holding Co. are planning to IPO in the back half.

