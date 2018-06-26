CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, June 26
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
Date:26 June 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Charles Taylor plc
|Name of scheme:
|The Charles Taylor Consulting Sharesave Scheme 2007 (SAYE)
The Charles Taylor Executive Share Option Scheme (ESOS)
The Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
The Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP)
|Period of return:
|From:
|8 December 2017
|To:
|7 June 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|2,159,580 ordinary shares of 1p
Comprising:
SAYE: 75,928 shares
ESOS: 1,116,648 shares
LTIP: 373,028 shares
DABP: 593,976 shares
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|SAYE: 600,000 shares
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under the scheme(s) during the period (see LR3.5.7G):
|693,707 ordinary shares of 1p
Comprising:
SAYE: 297,128 shares
LTIP: 95,048 shares
DABP: 301,531 shares
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|2,065,873 ordinary shares of 1p
Comprising:
SAYE: 378,800 shares
ESOS: 1,116,648 shares
LTIP: 277,980 shares
DABP: 292,445 shares
|Name of contact:
|Ivan Keane
Group Company Secretary and General Counsel
Susan Morgan
Deputy Group Company Secretary
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3320 8814
|LEI Number:
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62