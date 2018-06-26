CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date:26 June 2018

Name of applicant: Charles Taylor plc

Name of scheme: The Charles Taylor Consulting Sharesave Scheme 2007 (SAYE)

The Charles Taylor Executive Share Option Scheme (ESOS)

The Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

The Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP)

Period of return: From: 8 December 2017 To: 7 June 2018

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 2,159,580 ordinary shares of 1p

Comprising:

SAYE: 75,928 shares

ESOS: 1,116,648 shares

LTIP: 373,028 shares

DABP: 593,976 shares

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): SAYE: 600,000 shares

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under the scheme(s) during the period (see LR3.5.7G): 693,707 ordinary shares of 1p

Comprising:

SAYE: 297,128 shares

LTIP: 95,048 shares

DABP: 301,531 shares