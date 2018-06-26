sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 26.06.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.06.2018 | 18:07
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire

CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, June 26

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date:26 June 2018

Name of applicant:Charles Taylor plc
Name of scheme:The Charles Taylor Consulting Sharesave Scheme 2007 (SAYE)
The Charles Taylor Executive Share Option Scheme (ESOS)
The Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
The Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP)
Period of return:From:8 December 2017To:7 June 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:2,159,580 ordinary shares of 1p
Comprising:
SAYE: 75,928 shares
ESOS: 1,116,648 shares
LTIP: 373,028 shares
DABP: 593,976 shares
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):SAYE: 600,000 shares
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under the scheme(s) during the period (see LR3.5.7G):693,707 ordinary shares of 1p
Comprising:
SAYE: 297,128 shares
LTIP: 95,048 shares
DABP: 301,531 shares
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,065,873 ordinary shares of 1p
Comprising:
SAYE: 378,800 shares
ESOS: 1,116,648 shares
LTIP: 277,980 shares
DABP: 292,445 shares

Name of contact:Ivan Keane
Group Company Secretary and General Counsel
Susan Morgan
Deputy Group Company Secretary
Telephone number of contact:020 3320 8814
LEI Number:2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62

