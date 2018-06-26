SES-IMAGOTAG: E Ink acquires stake in SES-imagotag

E Ink acquires minority stake in SES-imagotag (6.01% of the capital)

Strategic alliance will accelerate and expand common growth in retail IoT solutions market

The 2 Companies partner to exhibit their solutions jointly at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai, June 27 to 29

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the world No. 1 in digital price tags, and E Ink® Holdings, "E Ink" (8069.TW), the leading innovator of electronic ink technology, today announced a strategic alliance to accelerate and expand their common growth in the retail IoT solutions market with the completion by E Ink of a €26 million investment in SES-imagotag representing 6.01% of the capital. This announcement follows the press release of 8 May 2018 and the Extraordinary General Assembly of 22 June approving the transaction.

E Ink is the inventor of electronic ink and smart paper, a technology largely used today in readers like the Amazon's Kindle. E Ink has collaborated with SES-imagotag for years to provide the best technology solution for smart retail tags. The implementation of E Ink Spectra™ products including red & yellow in electronic retail tags has led to SES-imagotag being the second largest user of this technology after the US giant Amazon.

The industrial and sales partnerships foreseen by E Ink and SES-imagotag aim to accelerate efforts in their respective core expertise fields of electronic paper and smart retail applications. E Ink will capitalize on its ePaper values for IoT applications and SES-imagotag will accelerate its go-to-market by delivering worldwide the best and most effective solutions for smart retail.

After the approval by the EBM of SES-imagotag on June 22, this alliance is now sealed by the completion of a E Ink's €26 million investment in SES-imagotag representing 6.01% of the capital.

"E Ink aims to strengthen its business by building closer partnership with players in the smart retail ecosystem. We are optimistic about the development of ePaper display applications in the retail industry, and delighted to deepen the collaboration with SES-imagotag through this investment", said Johnson Lee, the President of E Ink Holdings. "With SES-imagotag's worldwide leading expertise in smart retail solutions, E Ink and SES-imagotag will expand the ePaper display applications in the smart retail sector together."

"This partnership moves E Ink's relationship with SES-imagotag to the next level", commented Thierry Gadou, the Group Chairman and CEO of SES-imagotag. "We are delighted to take our long-lasting partnership with E Ink to a new level with this strategic investment. Together we will accelerate innovation in smart connected paper for the CPG / Retail sector".

The 2 Companies will jointly exhibit their retail IoT solutions at the prestigious Mobile World Congress Shanghai this coming June 27 to 29 at the E Ink booth (N2.D28). SES-imagotag will showcase its latest ePaper VUSION tag powered by E Ink and its VUSION platform, the world's largest IoT deployment of connected smart digital labels with over 30 million smart labels deployed to date.

About SES-imagotag

For 25 years, SES-imagotag has been the trusted partner of retailers for in-store digital technology. SES-imagotag, the worldwide leader in smart digital labels and pricing automation, has developed a comprehensive IoT and digital platform that delivers a complete set of services to retailers. The SES-imagotag solution enables retailers to connect and digitally transform their physical stores; automate low-value-added processes; improve operational efficiency; inform and serve customers; ensure information integrity to continuously optimize on-hand inventory; prevent stock-outs and waste and create an omni-channel service platform that builds loyalty and meets evolving consumer expectations.

