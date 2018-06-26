Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 26 June 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 86,487 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.000 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 25.3500 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 25.8410

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,416,761 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,416,761 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2231 25.80 16:16:09 London Stock Exchange 2196 25.80 16:02:31 London Stock Exchange 2057 25.85 16:01:25 London Stock Exchange 3962 25.80 15:51:15 London Stock Exchange 5262 25.80 15:51:15 London Stock Exchange 2058 25.80 15:43:00 London Stock Exchange 2226 25.80 15:17:33 London Stock Exchange 2152 25.75 15:13:53 London Stock Exchange 2081 25.75 14:46:22 London Stock Exchange 2211 25.75 14:46:22 London Stock Exchange 4106 25.75 14:38:42 London Stock Exchange 4028 25.70 13:44:16 London Stock Exchange 2183 25.95 13:40:58 London Stock Exchange 2306 25.95 13:32:14 London Stock Exchange 10225 26.00 13:31:54 London Stock Exchange 6582 26.00 13:31:50 London Stock Exchange 2340 26.00 13:31:50 London Stock Exchange 17144 26.00 13:17:11 London Stock Exchange 175 25.70 13:06:15 London Stock Exchange 2110 25.70 13:06:13 London Stock Exchange 421 25.55 13:06:13 London Stock Exchange 1709 25.55 13:06:13 London Stock Exchange 2265 25.35 11:59:53 London Stock Exchange 2151 25.35 11:48:50 London Stock Exchange 2306 25.45 10:45:33 London Stock Exchange

