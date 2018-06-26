sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 26

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:26 June 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):86,487
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.000
Lowest price paid per share (pence):25.3500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):25.8410

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,413,416,761 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,413,416,761 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

26 JUNE 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
223125.8016:16:09London Stock Exchange
219625.8016:02:31London Stock Exchange
205725.8516:01:25London Stock Exchange
396225.8015:51:15London Stock Exchange
526225.8015:51:15London Stock Exchange
205825.8015:43:00London Stock Exchange
222625.8015:17:33London Stock Exchange
215225.7515:13:53London Stock Exchange
208125.7514:46:22London Stock Exchange
221125.7514:46:22London Stock Exchange
410625.7514:38:42London Stock Exchange
402825.7013:44:16London Stock Exchange
218325.9513:40:58London Stock Exchange
230625.9513:32:14London Stock Exchange
1022526.0013:31:54London Stock Exchange
658226.0013:31:50London Stock Exchange
234026.0013:31:50London Stock Exchange
1714426.0013:17:11London Stock Exchange
17525.7013:06:15London Stock Exchange
211025.7013:06:13London Stock Exchange
42125.5513:06:13London Stock Exchange
170925.5513:06:13London Stock Exchange
226525.3511:59:53London Stock Exchange
215125.3511:48:50London Stock Exchange
230625.4510:45:33London Stock Exchange

-Ends-


