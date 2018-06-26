Regulatory News:

Orano TN, the logistics subsidiary of the global nuclear fuel cycle company, Orano, has been awarded a multi-million euro contract by waste management company LLW Repository Ltd for the supply of packaging, professional services and equipment for the transport of waste from UK nuclear facilities.

The contract covers the requirements of multiple UK nuclear Site Licence Companies for a duration of up to six years and marks an important milestone in establishing a long-term partnership with the UK to achieve LLWR's mission for the safe and cost-effective transport of waste to a central storage facility at Sellafield.

The scope of the contract includes the modernisation and maintenance of three TN Gemini type packages, currently owned by the NDA, with the supply of logistical equipment recently approved by the French Nuclear Safety Authority that will facilitate the transport of legacy waste stored on Magnox sites in TN Gemini containers.

As a high-integrity waste transport solution, the TN Gemini container is a market-leading package, with a high transport capacity and an internationally acclaimed safety pedigree. Having deployed TN Gemini containers for more than 20 years in France, Orano TN brings unique value to LLWR's packaging programme.

LLWR provides services to customers to treat and dispose of low level radioactive waste, in addition to managing the national Low Level Waste Repository in west Cumbria, on behalf of the NDA, and Programme Manager Alan Jackson highlighted the importance of the new contract. He said "LLWR's engagement with Orano TN for these supply and professional services contracts embodies a key part of our mission. Not only does it represent LLWR's international outlook for the safest solutions to the UK's waste transport programme, but it also shows our commitment to gaining the best value for money for the UK taxpayer."

In response to the successful contract award, David Ohayon, Senior Vice President Waste of Orano TN said: "our ability to offer innovative and competitive products and services has been formally recognized by our partners LLWR and Magnox. Orano TN is proud to contribute to this vital programme for the sustainability of nuclear energy in the UK."

