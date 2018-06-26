

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets were stuck in a sideways pattern throughout Tuesday's session and ended the day with mixed results. The markets attempted to stage a recovery after Monday's sharp sell-off. Bargain hunting played a role in the recovery, as traders stepped in to snap up stocks at reduced prices. However, investors remained in a cautious mood due to concerns about a global trade war.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.15 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.01 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.24 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.29 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.05 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.61 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.23 percent.



In Paris, Eutelsat jumped 2.84 percent after the satellite group ruled out a bid for British firm Inmarsat. The latter's share price sank 12.50 percent in London.



Payments processor Ingenico soared 5.85 percent on a Bloomberg report that several private equity firms are setting their sights on the company.



Eurofins, a global leader in bio-analysis, rallied 8.15 percent after raising its revenue guidance for the year.



In London, J Sainsbury dropped 2.21 percent and Tesco fell 1.49 percent after research firm Kantar Worldpanel published grocery market share data for the 12 weeks to June 17.



UK mortgage approvals increased to a four-month high in May, data from UK Finance showed Tuesday. The number of mortgage approvals increased to 39,244 in May from 38,327 in April. This was the highest since January and above the expected level of 38,250.



Reflecting a deterioration in expectations, the Conference Board released a report on Tuesday showing an unexpected decline in U.S. consumer confidence in the month of June.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 126.4 in June from a revised 128.8 in May. Economists had expected the index to inched up to 128.1 from the 128.0 originally reported for the previous month.



