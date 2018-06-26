

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses during Tuesday's session, but ended the day with a slight increase. The market attempted to stage a recovery after a weak day for global equity markets on Monday.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.23 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,477.98. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.23 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.27 percent.



The index heavyweights finished with mixed results. Nestle climbed 0.7 percent and Roche added 0.1 percent. However, Novartis fell 0.2 percent after a newspaper report that the company is planning to spin-off its Alcon eye care business.



Givaudan was among the top performing stocks of the session, with an increase of 1.4 percent. Sika and Geberit gained 1.1 percent each.



Swatch Group advanced 0.9 percent and rival Richemont added 0.1 percent.



UBS gained 0.4 percent and Julius Baer rose 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse slid 0.3 percent.



