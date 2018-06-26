Syncona Limited

Autolus closes IPO

LONDON, 26 June 2018

Syncona Ltd, a leading healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science notes that its portfolio company Autolus Therapeutics plc ("Autolus") has announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering ("IPO") in the United States of 10,147,059 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing 10,147,059 ordinary shares, at an initial public offering price of $17.00 per ADS, which includes an additional 1,323,529 ADSs issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ADSs. All of the ADSs were offered by Autolus.

Following the IPO, Syncona retains a stake of 32.7% in Autolus (amounting to 13,592,098 ordinary shares), which was valued at £268.5 million at the close of business on 25 June 2018.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. The final prospectus related to the offering was filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at +1 866 471 2526 or by email at prospectusgroup-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at + 1 877 821 7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in each relevant EU member state) and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any EU member state.

About Syncona

Syncona is a leading FTSE250 healthcare company focused on investing in and building global leaders in life science. Our vision is to deliver transformational treatments to patients in truly innovative areas of healthcare while generating superior returns for shareholders. Our current investment portfolio consists of seven high quality companies in life science and a leading range of fund investments.

We seek to partner with the best, brightest and most ambitious minds in science to build globally competitive businesses. We are established leaders in gene therapy, cell therapy and advanced diagnostics, and focus on delivering dramatic efficacy for patients in areas of high unmet need.

Our fund investments represent a productively deployed evergreen funding base which enables us to take a long term approach to investing in life sciences as we target the best new opportunities and support our existing portfolio companies to grow and succeed.

Syncona is aligned with two of the premium charitable funders in UK science, the Wellcome Trust, original founder of Syncona, and Cancer Research UK, both of which are significant shareholders in our business. We make a donation of 0.3% of Net Asset Value to a range of charities each year.

About Autolus

Autolus is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.