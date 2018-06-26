Arix Bioscience Plc - Autolus annouces closing of IPO

Arix Bioscience plc

Autolus announces closing of IPO

LONDON, 26 June 2018

Arix Bioscience plc (LSE:ARIX) ("Arix"), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation notes that its largest Group Business holding Autolus Therapeutics plc ("Autolus") has today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering ("IPO") in the United States of 10,147,059 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing 10,147,059 ordinary shares, at an initial public offering price of $17.00 per ADS, which includes an additional 1,323,529 ADSs issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional ADSs. All of the ADSs were offered by Autolus.

Following the IPO, Arix retains a stake of 7.9% in Autolus (amounting to 3,161,533 ordinary shares), which was valued at $82.8m (£62.4m)[1] at the close of business on 25 June 2018.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. The final prospectus related to the offering was filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus can be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at +1 866 471 2526 or by email at prospectusgroup-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at + 1 877 821 7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com. For the avoidance of doubt, such prospectus will not constitute a "prospectus" for the purposes of Directive 2003/71/EC (and amendments thereto, including Directive 2010/73/EU, to the extent implemented in each relevant EU member state) and will not have been reviewed by any competent authority in any EU member state.

