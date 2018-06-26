Altus Strategies Plc: Results of Annual General & Special Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO US NEWSWIRE SERVICES NOR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2018 / Altus Strategies Plc ("Altus" or the "Company') (AIM: ALS; TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused exploration project generator, announces that at its Annual General & Special Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed, diversified and Africa focused mineral exploration project generator. Through our subsidiaries we discover new projects and attract third party capital to fund their growth, development and ultimately exit optionality. This strategy enables Altus to remain focused on the acquisition of new opportunities to be fed into the project generation cycle and aims to minimise shareholder dilution. Our business model is designed to create a growing portfolio of well managed and high growth potential projects, diversified by commodity and by country. Altus currently has seventeen projects in six commodities across six countries. We aim to position our shareholders at the vanguard of value creation, but with significantly reduced risks traditionally associated with investments in the mineral exploration sector.

