TOKYO, June 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. announced today that it will launch its global IoT solution, named "Globiot", to provide global connectivity and related operational support and consulting to Japanese enterprises with global IoT operations on July 2.DOCOMO's global IoT solution "Globiot" is a combination of services that will help enterprises identify and use the most advantageous connectivity options suited to their IoT equipment deployments overseas. It will provide global connectivity via local SIM/eSIM (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module) or roaming, as well as advise customers on appropriate business models. It will also provide support with operation and maintenance and advise customers about relevant IoT regulations and necessary certifications overseas.DOCOMO has provided IoT connectivity services using docomo IoT KAISENKANRI Platform since 2012 and commercialized an eSIM solution for IoT equipment in 2014. So far, DOCOMO has coordinated its IoT-related services through its wide range of alliances, such as IoT World Alliance(1), SCFA(2), Conexus(3) and other organizations, and through direct collaboration with many overseas operators and various partners.Leveraging DOCOMO's global experience and accumulated expertise, its global IoT solution "Globiot" will enable Japanese enterprises to reduce the time and cost of researching, preparing and launching global IoT operations.Japanese enterprises have found it troublesome to arrange Internet connections for automotive and other IoT equipment they need to operate overseas, such as equipment for construction, agriculture and production operations. In particular, having to deal with varying IoT regulations and authentication procedures in each overseas region has slowed the pace of global expansions for these companies. DOCOMO's new solution, however, will simplify such tasks to help companies launch global IoT operations faster and for less cost.Considering the continuous growth of the IoT market toward the upcoming 5G era, DOCOMO will exploit this solution to further assist its corporate customers in improving productivity and providing added values using IoT.(1) IoT World Alliance is a global partnership of nine telecommunications providers. The members are DOCOMO, KPN, Rogers, SingTel, Telefonica, Telenor Connexion, Telstra, Veon and DNA. (Est. 2013)(2) SCFA (Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement) is a cooperative business initiative of DOCOMO, China Mobile Communications Group and KT Corporation. (Est. 2011)(3) Conexus (Conexus Mobile Alliance) is one of the largest mobile alliances in the Asia-Pacific region. (Est. 2006).About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.