TOKYO, June 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - China Mobile and NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) announced today that on July 2 they will launch an eSIM(1) solution to enable cross-vendor SIM profile switching from DOCOMO to China Mobile.This solution allows DOCOMO customers from Japan with IoT equipment in China to switch the mobile numbers (profiles) of their IoT equipment from DOCOMO to China Mobile even with different SIM vendors adopted by the two operators, thus eliminating the need to replace physical SIM cards.Up until now, different mobile operators were required to use the same vendor to overwrite eSIM profiles when switching between their mobile networks. The new GSMA 3.1(2) specifications adopted by this eSIM solution, however, allow the overwriting of eSIM information of operators who use different SIM vendors, making this the world's first multi-vendor eSIM system.By doing away with the need to replace physical SIM cards, the new system will enable smooth switching between mobile networks when companies send connected automobiles or construction, agriculture or production machinery from Japan for use in China.DOCOMO commercialized the eSIM solution in 2014 and launched a commercial service with Telefonica Brasil S.A. (Vivo) in 2015. DOCOMO and China Mobile International signed an IoT Service Agreement including eSIM solution in November 2017. DOCOMO has also been pursuing various eSIM projects through partnerships with international mobile operators including IoT World Alliance(3), SCFA(4) and Conexus(5). Gradual expansion to Europe, Asia, Middle East and America is planned. Going forward, DOCOMO will continue to support the global expansion of customers' IoT services leveraging its eSIM solution and global IoT solution "Globiot".Information about the multi-vendor eSIM solution will be exhibited at China Mobile's booth during Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 from June 27 to 29.(1) eSIM (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module): Solution enabling switching between mobile operators remotely. Traditional solutions require the manual replacement of SIM cards.(2) GSMA 3.1: The Remote Provisioning Architecture for Embedded UICC Technical (3) Specification Version 3.1 standardized by the GSMA (GSM Association) organization. GSMA is the world's most renowned telecommunications industry group, comprising more than 800 operators, 300 device manufacturers and IT companies.(3) IoT World Alliance is a global partnership of nine telecommunications providers. The members are DOCOMO, KPN, Rogers, SingTel, Telefonica, Telenor Connexion, Telstra, Veon and DNA. (Est. 2013)(4) SCFA (Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement) is a cooperative business initiative of DOCOMO, China Mobile Communications Group and KT Corporation. (Est. 2011)(5) Conexus (Conexus Mobile Alliance) is one of the largest mobile alliances in the Asia-Pacific region. (Est. 2006).About China Mobile InternationalChina Mobile International Limited (CMI) is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Mobile. China Mobile is now the largest telecom operator in the world by network scale and subscriber base, and is among the top in terms of market capitalization and brand value. In order to provide better services to meet the growing demand in the international telecommunications market, China Mobile established a subsidiary, CMI, in December 2010, mainly responsible for the operation of international business. Leveraging the strong support by China Mobile, CMI provides a full range of comprehensive international telecommunications services which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC services and Value Added Business across the globe.Headquartered in Hong Kong, CMI has expanded our footprint in 20 countries across different regions. http://www.cmi.chinamobile.com/About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.