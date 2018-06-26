Mitsubishi Corporation Telephone: +81 3 3210 2171 Facsimile: +81 3 5252 7705

TOKYO, June 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fukuoka Airport HD Group, a consortium led by Fukuoka Airport Holdings, and comprised of Nishi-Nippon Railroad, Mitsubishi Corporation, Changi Airports International and Kyushu Electric Power, entered into a Basic Agreement with Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) on June 26, 2018, for the operation of Fukuoka Airport. The consortium was selected as the preferred bidder for the project on May 16, 2018.As the operator, the consortium will facilitate the revitalization of the airport and its surrounding areas, and unlock its potential as a key transport hub in the region, with the long-term aim of stimulating Kyushu's economy through trade and business activities. The consortium is committed to safe and secure airport operations, and will leverage the Fukuoka Airport's center city location as well as its geographical proximity to East and Southeast Asia.The consortium aims to commence operation of Fukuoka Airport on April 1, 2019, and in accordance with the Basic Agreement, has initiated preparation for the incorporation of the special purpose company and the execution of a subsequent Project Agreement.About Mitsubishi CorporationMitsubishi Corporation (MC; TSE: 8058) is a global integrated business enterprise that develops and operates businesses across virtually every industry, including industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials. MC's current activities have expanded far beyond its traditional trading operations to include investments and business management in diverse fields including natural resources development, manufacturing of industrial goods, retail, new energy, infrastructure, finance and new technology-related businesses.With over 200 offices and subsidiaries in 90 countries and regions worldwide and a network of approximately 1,300 group companies, MC employs a multinational workforce of over 70,000 people.For more information, visit https://www.mitsubishicorp.com/jp/en/